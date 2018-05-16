Robert DeLong and K. Flay Drop Video For “Favorite Color is Blue”

Robert DeLong, who I first saw live opening up for The Faint, a show which I have tried to forget, not because the music wasn’t amazing (it was), but because the girl I was dating at the time did a number on the black hole that is now my heart. Time heals everything, right?

It was impressive to see someone pull off such a dynamic set by themselves. He had moded-up Nintendo Wii and XBox controllers to shift pitch and tempo, played live drums, sang, samples, keyboards…it was a true one-man band. I have seen Robert DeLong multiple times in various states, including at Bonanza Campout last summer, and he always wows me. If you get a chance to catch him this summer, don’t hesitate. He even let me and a couple friends come and tape a few songs when he played Kilby Court years ago, which I have posted here.

Anyway, there is not a new album announced yet, but this offering with guest vocalist and Grammy Winner, K. Flay, should tide us over.