Sean Means Movie Reviews for August 20th, 2020

Artsies:

Tesla – Nikolai Tesla biopic – VOD and some theaters — 3 stars

Brilliant, brooding inventor Nikola Tesla (Ethan Hawke) fights an uphill battle to bring his revolutionary electrical system to fruition. Increasingly displeased by the greed of fellow inventor Thomas Edison (Kyle MacLachlan), Tesla forges his own virtuous but arduous path toward creating the innovative alternate-current motor. Read More

Director: Michael Almereyda

Starring: Ethan Hawke, Eve Hewson, Eli A. Smith

Desert One – Iran hostages documentary – Virtual cinema, SLFS and Utah Film Center — 3 1/2 stars

In April 1980, the US government launched the Operation Eagle Claw, their response to the hostage crisis that was happening in Iran at that time. Helmed by the then-president Jimmy Carter, the Delta Force tried to rescue the 52 hostages that were detained in the U.S. Embassy and Foreign Ministry buildings in Tehran. The documentary film Desert One explores the different aspects of this failed mission through interviews with the hostages, soldiers, commanders, and even President Carter. Directed by Barbara Kopple. Read More

Director: Barbara Kopple

Starring: Jimmy Carter, Walter Mondale, Ted Koppel

Fartsies:

Unhinged – Russell Crowe revenge thriller – only in theaters — 2 stars

Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe stars in Unhinged, a psychological thriller that takes something we’ve all experienced–road rage–to an unpredictable and terrifying conclusion. Rachel (Caren Pistorius) is running late getting to work when she crosses paths with a stranger (Crowe) at a traffic light. Soon, Rachel finds herself and everyone she loves the target of a man who feels invisible and is looking to make one last mark upon the world by teaching her a series of deadly lessons. What follows is a dangerous game of cat and mouse that proves you never know who you’re driving next to. Read More

Director: Derrick Borte

Starring: Russell Crowe, Caren Pistorius, Jimmi Simpson

Words on Bathroom Walls – YA schizophrenia drama – only in theaters — 3 stars

WORDS ON BATHROOM WALLS tells the story of witty and introspective Adam (Charlie Plummer), who appears to be your typical young adult — a little unkempt with raging hormones and excited about a future pursuing his dream of becoming a chef. Expelled halfway through his senior year following an incident in chemistry class, Adam is diagnosed with a mental illness. Sent to a Catholic academy to finish out his term, Adam has little hope of fitting in and just wants to keep his illness secret until he can enroll in culinary school. But when he meets outspoken and fiercely intelligent Maya (Taylor Russell), there is an instant soulful and comforting connection. Read More

Director: Thor Freudenthal

Starring: AnnaSophia Robb, Walton Goggins, Andy Garcia

Chemical Hearts – YA romance – Amazon Prime — 3 1/2 stars

Seventeen-year-old Henry Page (Austin Abrams) has never been in love. He fancies himself a romantic, but the kind of once-in-a-lifetime love he’s been hoping for just hasn’t happened yet. Then, on the first day of senior year, he meets transfer student Grace Town (Lili Reinhart) and it seems all that is about to change. When Grace and Henry are chosen to co-edit the school paper, he is immediately drawn to the mysterious newcomer. Read More

Director: Richard Tanne

Starring: Lili Reinhart, Austin Abrams, Sarah Jones