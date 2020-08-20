Geek News on the Radio for August 20th, 2020

7 Things to Know About Spider-Woman:

How exactly did Jessica gain her spidey-powers? As a young child, Jessica traveled with her parents, Dr. Jonathan Drew and Miriam Drew, to Mount Wundagore in Transia. Over the course of several years, Jessica became ill as a result of longtime exposure to the uranium her father was researching. Dr. Drew and his research partner Dr. Herbert Wyndham (fyi, he would later become the High Evolutionary) saved Jessica’s life by injecting her with a spider-derived serum and placing her in a genetic accelerator for several decades. However, when she was finally cured, she had only aged into her early teens. And she now possessed super human powers—a result of the combination of the radiation poisoning and the spider-serum.

List Of 17 Leaked Unlockable ‘Avengers’ Raises Questions About The Game:

Last beta weekend for Avengers, there were a couple of playable characters that got leaked that seemed like the missing two “question mark” heroes Crystal Dynamics has yet to reveal for future content. But this week? That list has gotten…long. Dataminer u/RoboMatters (via Eurogamer) found a list of 17(!) characters currently not in the game that are listed as “Unlockable” in the files, which raises a whole bunch of questions about how expansive this roster is going to get, and what that means for gameplay. I had seen She-Hulk, Kate Bishop and War Machine floating around the code, but the rest of these? Where to start.

Hasbro Recalls Super Soaker XP 20 and XP 30 Water Blasters Due to Violation of Federal Lead Content Ban; Sold Exclusively at Target:

Name of Product: Super Soaker XP 20 and Super Soaker XP 30 Hazard: The decorative sticker on the water tank of the water blaster toys contain levels of lead in the ink that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects. Remedy: Refund Consumers should immediately take the recalled toy away from children and contact Hasbro Inc. for instructions on how to return the product and receive a full refund. Consumers will be asked to unscrew the tank from the blaster and return the tank to the manufacturer using a postage prepaid label, for a full refund.

