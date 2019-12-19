Sean Means Movie Reviews for December 19th, 2019

ARTSIES
UNCUT GEMS – 3 stars (Christmas)
From acclaimed filmmakers Josh and Benny Safdie comes an electrifying crime thriller about Howard Ratner (Adam Sandler), a charismatic New York City jeweler always on the lookout for the next big score. Read More
Directors: Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie
Starring: Adam Sandler, Julia Fox, Kevin Garnett
A HIDDEN LIFE – 3 1/2 stars
Based on real events, A HIDDEN LIFE is the story of an unsung hero, Franz Jägerstätter, who refused to fight for the Nazis in World War II. When the Austrian peasant farmer is faced with the threat of execution for treason, it is his unwavering faith and his love for his wife Fanni and children that keeps his spirit alive. Read More
Director: Terrence Malick
Starring: August Diehl, Valerie Pachner, Maria Simon
FARTSIES
SPIES IN DISGUISE – 2 1/2 stars (Christmas)
Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are almost exact opposites. Lance is smooth, suave and debonair. Walter is…not. But when events take an unexpected turn, this unlikely duo is forced to team up for the ultimate mission that will require an almost impossible disguise – transforming Lance into the brave, fierce, majestic…pigeon. Read More
Directors: Nick Bruno, Troy Quane
Starring: Karen Gillan, Rachel Brosnahan, Tom Holland
BOMBSHELL – 2 1/2 stars
Starring Academy Award (R) winner Charlize Theron, Academy Award (R) winner Nicole Kidman, Academy Award (R) nominee John Lithgow and Academy Award (R) nominee Margot Robbie, based on the real scandal, BOMBSHELL is a revealing look inside the most powerful and controversial media empire of all time; Fox News, and the explosive story of the women who brought down the infamous man who created it. Read More
Director: Jay Roach
Starring: Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie
CATS – 2 1/2 stars
Universal Pictures and Working Title’s Cats is a most-unexpected film adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s beloved smash musical “Cats” and the poems from “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats,” by T.S. Eliot. Oscar (R)-winning director Tom Hooper (The King’s Speech, Les Misérables, The Danish Girl) brings astonishing new technology to transform his cast members. Read More
Director: Tom Hooper
Starring: Taylor Swift, Francesca Hayward, Idris Elba
STAR WARS, EPISODE IX: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER- 3 stars
The surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more in the final chapter of the Skywalker saga. Read More
Director: J.J. Abrams
Starring: Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, Billie Lourd
LITTLE WOMEN – 3 1/2 stars (Christmas)
Writer-director Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) has crafted a Little Women that draws on both the classic novel and the writings of Louisa May Alcott, and unfolds as the author’s alter ego, Jo March, reflects back and forth on her fictional life. In Gerwig’s take, the beloved story of the March sisters – four young women each determined to live life on her own terms — is both timeless and timely. Read More
Director: Greta Gerwig
Starring: Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Timothée Chalamet
OPENING DEC. 27:
OSCARS SPOTLIGHT: DOCUMENTARIES
OPENING JAN. 3:
THE GRUDGE
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.