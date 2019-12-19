Geek News on the Radio for December 19, 2019

Star Wars, The Rise of Skywalker:

We're now just days away from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the final installment of both the Sequel Trilogy and the Skywalker Saga, from arriving in theaters. However, as is the case with most highly-anticipated movies, a bunch of people were able to see The Rise of Skywalker early, and the reactions out of the world premiere were decidedly mixed. Now the full reviews are flowing in, and it's been reaffirmed that we're getting another polarizing Star Wars movie. Starting off, CinemaBlend's own Eric Eisenberg gave Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker only two out of five stars in his review, calling it a "disappointing end to the Skywalker Saga." Director J.J. Abrams and the creative team decided to retcon many elements of The Last Jedi, and the result is The Rise of Skywalker not only not functioning as a proper sequel to its predecessor, but the provided fan service just doesn't work as well as it did in The Force Awakens. However, Eric did commend The Rise of Skywalker for its "wonderful aesthetics."

More Netflix He-Man:



While Sony is busy bringing the titular warrior to life on the big screen, Netflix has begun development on a CG series reimagining of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe co-produced by Mattel Television, according to Deadline. The series, which is being developed by Mattel's Rob David, is set on the planet of Eternia and follows a young lost prince who discovers the powers of Grayskull and transforms into He-Man, Master of the Universe. The iconic clash between him and the evil Skeletor will ascend to new heights as they both put together new and powerful teams, all vying for the official title of Master of the Universe. The project is set to act as a companion series for the streaming service's previously announced 2D anime series Masters of the Universe: Revelation from Kevin Smith (Jay & Silent Bob Reboot), itself a sequel to the original 1983 animated series. Netflix has ventured into the world before with their reboot of the 1985 animated series She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, which recently debuted its fourth season and has seen nothing but rave reviews from critics and audiences alike for its animation, complex and diverse characters, and layered writing.

Morfydd Clark Cast in Lord of the Rings:

His Dark Materials star Morfydd Clark is set for a lead role in Amazon Studios' high-profile Lord of the Rings TV series, sources close to the production confirmed to Deadline. Amazon declined comment. Set in Middle Earth, the LOTR TV series will explore new storylines preceding J.R.R. Tolkien's The Fellowship of the Ring. In the show's core cast, which is yet to be confirmed by Amazon, Clark is joining Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh and Joseph Mawle. Clark will play young Galadriel, the character portrayed by Cate Blanchett in Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit films, we hear. As pre-production on the Lord Of the Rings TV series is gearing up in New Zealand, the streamer recently moved ahead with an early Season 2 renewal for the sprawling adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy novels. As part of that, Amazon commissioned the reassembling of the writers room to break the second season. The Lord of the Rings series is produced by Amazon Studios.

Marvel’s ‘The Eternals’:

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige annouced in April 2018 that a film named The Eternals based on the comics of Jack Kirby was in the making. In September 2018, The Hollywood Reporter admitted that Marvel Studios had asked the director Chloé Zhao to direct the movie. In San Diego Comic-Con that took place in July 2019, the film was officially announced to commence. According to the comics, The Eternals are a group of divine-powered beings created by the Celestials. They are immortal beings (thus the name "Eternals") Like the Asgardians in Thor, most of them are mistaken for gods from mythology. On the other side of Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios and it's fan base is looking forward to the diverse future of MCU, and The Eternals have a considerable role to play here. It will be the first film to be released after Black Widow. The Eternals follow a broad range of titular immortals and spans across the vast facets of human history. Babylon 800 B.C. is known to be the setting and time period of the heroes. One leak indicates that Kit Harington is playing the role of an archaeologist Dane Whitman in the present day, who uncovers the evidence that the Eternals exist.