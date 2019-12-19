Boner Fight for December 19th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: RADIO SCUM

School honors hero student who stopped Colorado gunmanStudents walked out of a vigil after they said it became political. ABC News’ Kenneth Moton reports. Rick Wilking/Reuters a Denver talk radio host has been fired after he said he wanted “a nice school shooting” to interrupt coverage of “the never-ending impeachment of Donald Trump.” The firing came just hours after a father who lost his son in a school shooting in Colorado earlier this year said the host should be fired. Chuck Bonniwell, cohost of a talk show on KNUS 710 AM, made the comments Tuesday afternoon coming back from a commercial break before being immediately interrupted by his cohost and wife Julie Hayden. “No, no, don’t even say that!” Hayden said. “Don’t call us! Chuck didn’t say that.” Bonniwell immediately seemed to backtrack, saying he was talking about shootings in “which no one would be hurt.” KNUS announced Wednesday night that Bonniwell and his wife had been fired. “Given the history of school violence that has plagued our community, 710 KNUS confirms that an inappropriate comment was made on the Chuck & Julie show by co-host Chuck Bonniwell,” the statement said. “A programming decision was made to end the program immediately.” Read More

Boner Candidate #2: RADIO SCUM II

Radio host Bob Lonsberry is being criticized after comparing the word “boomer” to the N-word. The phrase “OK, boomer” has been used on the video sharing app TikTok by Generation Z and millennials to show their resentment toward baby boomers. In a since-deleted tweet, Lonsberry, 60, said “‘Boomer’ is the n-word of ageism,” according to the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle, which is part of the USA TODAY Network. “Being hip and flip does not make bigotry ok, nor is a derisive epithet acceptable because it is new,” he continued. The Monday tweet garnered attention in the form of thousands of replies. “Just because something is insulting, it doesn’t make it the N-word sporto. Nobody died connected to it. Nobody was enslaved or segregated in conjunction with it. Just stop,” “The Mo’Kelly Show” host replied. “You want the pain of the word, just none of the lynchings, disenfranchisement and hatred. Hush.” “Jeopardy!” winner Ken Jennings also responded to the tweet: “Don’t worry, I’m Mormon like this guy so it’s okay: I can call him a boomer with the hard ‘r’.” Read More