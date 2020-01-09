Sean Means Movie Reviews for January 9th, 2020

Artsies:

Fartsies:

The Informer – not screened

Honorably discharged Special Ops soldier Pete Koslow's (Joel Kinnaman) world is turned upside-down when he is jailed after a fight to protect his wife (Ana de Armas). He's given a chance for early release by becoming an informant for the FBI (Academy Award nominees Rosamund Pike and Clive Owen) and using his covert skills in an operation to take down The General, the most powerful crime boss in New York. But when the FBI sting meant to finally earn Koslow his freedom results in the death of an undercover NYPD cop, Koslow finds himself caught in the crossfire between the mob and the FBI.

Director: Andrea Di Stefano

Starring: Ana de Armas, Rosamund Pike, Joel Kinnaman

Ip Man 4: The Future – not screened

Donnie Yen reprises his role as the legendary Wing Chun master in the grand finale of the revolutionary martial arts series. Following the death of his wife, Ip Man travels to San Francisco to ease tensions between the local kung fu masters and his star student, Bruce Lee, while searching for a better future for his son. From the action visionary behind Kill Bill and The Matrix, witness the heroic sendoff to the saga that inspired a new wave of martial arts movie fans.

Director: Wilson Yip

Starring: Donnie Yen, Scott Adkins, Kwok-Kwan Chan

Three Christs – not screened

In 1959, psychiatrist Dr. Alan Stone (Richard Gere) arrives at a mental hospital in Ypsilanti, Michigan armed with the radical belief that schizophrenic patients should be treated not with confinement and electroshock therapy but with empathy and understanding. As his first study, he takes on the particularly challenging case of three men-Joseph (Peter Dinklage), Leon (Walton Goggins), and Clyde (Bradley Whitford)-each of whom believes they are Jesus Christ.

Director: Jon Avnet

Starring: Richard Gere, Peter Dinklage, Walton Goggins

Underwater – TBD (screening Wednesday night)

A crew of underwater researchers must scramble to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory.

Director: William Eubank

Starring: Kristen Stewart, T.J. Miller, Jessica Henwick

Like a Boss – 2 stars

Best friends Mia and Mel (Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne) are living their best lives running their own cosmetics company they've built from the ground up. Unfortunately, they're in over their heads financially, and the prospect of a big buyout offer from a notorious titan of the cosmetics industry Claire Luna (Salma Hayek) proves too tempting to pass up, putting Mel and Mia's lifelong friendship in jeopardy. The beauty business is about to get ugly.

Director: Miguel Arteta

Starring: Rose Byrne, Tiffany Haddish, Salma Hayek

Just Mercy – 3 stars

A powerful and thought-provoking true story, "Just Mercy" follows young lawyer Bryan Stevenson (Jordan) and his history-making battle for justice. After graduating from Harvard, Bryan had his pick of lucrative jobs. Instead, he heads to Alabama to defend those wrongly condemned or who were not afforded proper representation, with the support of local advocate Eva Ansley (Larson).

Director: Destin Daniel Cretton

Starring: Brie Larson, Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx

1917 – 3 stars

At the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers, Schofield (Captain Fantastic's George MacKay) and Blake (Game of Thrones' Dean-Charles Chapman) are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers–Blake's own brother among them.

Director: Sam Mendes

Starring: Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay, Daniel Mays

Next week:

Bad Boys for Life

Dolittle

The Invisible Life

Varda by Agnes