Sean Means Movie Reviews for January 9th, 2020

Artsies:
None, sorry!
Fartsies:
The Informer – not screened
Honorably discharged Special Ops soldier Pete Koslow’s (Joel Kinnaman) world is turned upside-down when he is jailed after a fight to protect his wife (Ana de Armas). He’s given a chance for early release by becoming an informant for the FBI (Academy Award nominees Rosamund Pike and Clive Owen) and using his covert skills in an operation to take down The General, the most powerful crime boss in New York. But when the FBI sting meant to finally earn Koslow his freedom results in the death of an undercover NYPD cop, Koslow finds himself caught in the crossfire between the mob and the FBI. Read More
Director: Andrea Di Stefano
Starring: Ana de Armas, Rosamund Pike, Joel Kinnaman
Ip Man 4: The Future – not screened
Donnie Yen reprises his role as the legendary Wing Chun master in the grand finale of the revolutionary martial arts series. Following the death of his wife, Ip Man travels to San Francisco to ease tensions between the local kung fu masters and his star student, Bruce Lee, while searching for a better future for his son. From the action visionary behind Kill Bill and The Matrix, witness the heroic sendoff to the saga that inspired a new wave of martial arts movie fans. Read More
Director: Wilson Yip
Starring: Donnie Yen, Scott Adkins, Kwok-Kwan Chan
Three Christs – not screened
In 1959, psychiatrist Dr. Alan Stone (Richard Gere) arrives at a mental hospital in Ypsilanti, Michigan armed with the radical belief that schizophrenic patients should be treated not with confinement and electroshock therapy but with empathy and understanding. As his first study, he takes on the particularly challenging case of three men-Joseph (Peter Dinklage), Leon (Walton Goggins), and Clyde (Bradley Whitford)-each of whom believes they are Jesus Christ. Read More
Director: Jon Avnet
Starring: Richard Gere, Peter Dinklage, Walton Goggins
Underwater – TBD (screening Wednesday night)
A crew of underwater researchers must scramble to safety after an earthquake devastates their subterranean laboratory. Read More
Director: William Eubank
Starring: Kristen Stewart, T.J. Miller, Jessica Henwick
Like a Boss – 2 stars
Best friends Mia and Mel (Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne) are living their best lives running their own cosmetics company they’ve built from the ground up. Unfortunately, they’re in over their heads financially, and the prospect of a big buyout offer from a notorious titan of the cosmetics industry Claire Luna (Salma Hayek) proves too tempting to pass up, putting Mel and Mia’s lifelong friendship in jeopardy. The beauty business is about to get ugly. Read More
Director: Miguel Arteta
Starring: Rose Byrne, Tiffany Haddish, Salma Hayek
Just Mercy – 3 stars
A powerful and thought-provoking true story, “Just Mercy” follows young lawyer Bryan Stevenson (Jordan) and his history-making battle for justice. After graduating from Harvard, Bryan had his pick of lucrative jobs. Instead, he heads to Alabama to defend those wrongly condemned or who were not afforded proper representation, with the support of local advocate Eva Ansley (Larson). Read More
Director: Destin Daniel Cretton
Starring: Brie Larson, Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx
1917 – 3 stars
At the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers, Schofield (Captain Fantastic’s George MacKay) and Blake (Game of Thrones’ Dean-Charles Chapman) are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers–Blake’s own brother among them. Read More
Director: Sam Mendes
Starring: Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay, Daniel Mays
Next week:
Bad Boys for Life
Dolittle
The Invisible Life
Varda by Agnes
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.