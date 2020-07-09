Sean Means Movie Reviews for July 9th, 2020

Artsies:

Never Too Late — retirement-home comedy-drama — virtual cinema, [email protected] — not screened

When a middle-aged woman unexpectedly discovers that she is pregnant, she must deal with the shocked reactions of her family and neighbors. This comedy pays particular attention to the reactions of the woman’s husband, who is unready for another child, and her daughter, who wants to become pregnant herself. Read More

Director: Mark Lamprell

Starring: James Cromwell, Jacki Weaver, Dennis Waterman

No Small Matter — doc on early education — virtual cinema, [email protected] — TBD

No Small Matter is the first feature documentary to explore the most overlooked, underestimated, and powerful force for good in America today: early childhood education. Through poignant stories and surprising humor, the film lays out the overwhelming evidence for the importance of the first five years, and reveals how our failure to act on that evidence has resulted in an everyday crisis for American families, and a slow-motion catastrophe for the country. Read More

Director: Danny Alpert

Starring: Michael Brunlieb, Ron E. Rains, David Rudman

First Cow — Gold Rush-era drama — VOD rental, most platforms — 3 1/2 stars

Kelly Reichardt once again trains her perceptive and patient eye on the Pacific Northwest, this time evoking an authentically hardscrabble early nineteenth century way of life. A taciturn loner and skilled cook (John Magaro) has traveled west and joined a group of fur trappers in Oregon Territory, though he only finds true connection with a Chinese immigrant (Orion Lee) also seeking his fortune; soon the two collaborate on a successful business, although its longevity is reliant upon the clandestine participation of a nearby wealthy landowner’s prized milking cow. Read More

Director: Kelly Reichardt

Starring: John Magaro, Orion Lee, Rene Auberjonois

Fartsies:

The Old Guard — Charlize Theron superhero thriller — Netflix — not screened

Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (Kiki Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. Read More

Director: Gina Prince-Bythewood

Starring: Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Matthias Schoenaerts

Greyhound — Tom Hanks WWII naval battle — AppleTV+ — not screened

In the early days of WWII, an international convoy of 37 Allied ships, led by captain Ernest Krause (Hanks) in his first command of a U.S. destroyer, crosses the treacherous North Atlantic while hotly pursued by wolf packs of Nazi U-boats. Read More

Director: Aaron Schneider

Starring: Tom Hanks, Stephen Graham, Elisabeth Shue

Relic — Dementia-themed horror thriller — VOD rental, most platforms — 3 1/2 stars

When Edna, the elderly and widowed matriarch of the family, goes missing, her daughter Kay and granddaughter Sam travel to their remote family home to find her. Soon after her return, they start to discover a sinister presence haunting the house and taking control of Edna. Read More

Director: Natalie Erika James

Starring:

Palm Springs — Andy Samburg comedy — Hulu, VOD — 3 1/2 stars

When carefree Nyles (Andy Samberg) and reluctant maid of honor Sarah (Cristin Milioti) have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated when they find themselves unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other. Read More

Director: Max Barbakow

Starring: Andy Samberg, Cristin Milioti, J.K. Simmons