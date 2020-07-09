Geek News on the Radio for July 9th, 2020

‘Batwoman’ Casts Javicia Leslie as New Series Lead

“Batwoman” has found its new series lead, with Javicia Leslie set to step into the cape and cowl for the show’s upcoming second season on The CW. “I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community,” Leslie said. Leslie will portray a new character on the show named Ryan Wilder. She is described as likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed. She’s also nothing like Kate Kane (previously played by Ruby Rose), the woman who wore the Batsuit before her. With no one in her life to keep her on track, Ryan spent years as a drug-runner, dodging the GCPD and masking her pain with bad habits. Today Ryan lives in her van with her plant. A girl who would steal milk for an alley cat and could also kill you with her bare hands, Ryan is the most dangerous type of fighter: highly skilled and wildly undisciplined. She is an out lesbian, athletic, raw, passionate, fallible, and very much not your stereotypical All-American hero.

Blumhouse & Universal Move ‘Halloween Kills’, ‘Forever Purge’ & More To Later Release Dates

Watch teaser for Halloween Kills below: Universal is moving a group of Blumhouse titles deeper into the theatrical release calendar including Miramax-Trancas International co-productions Halloween Kills and its sequel Halloween Ends, and The Forever Purge. In addition, MGM-Bron Creative-Monkeypaw’s Candyman is moving three weeks later. David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills, which is in post, moves from Oct. 16 to Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 which is where Universal originally had Halloween Ends. That sequel now moves from that 2021 date to Oct. 14, 2022, which Uni had reserved for an untitled Blumhouse movie. Halloween architect John Carpenter and Gordon Green released a note on social today about the change, which you can read below. Meanwhile, Candyman will take over Halloween Kills‘ former spot of Oct. 16, moving from Sept. 25. The other notable major studio title on Oct. 16 is Searchlight’s limited release of Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch. Forever Purge which was removed temporarily from the release calendar after originally being scheduled for July 10, is now going on July 9, 2021. Disney has an untitled event pic scheduled for that date.

TRANSFORMERS Go to Battle in WAR FOR CYBERTRON Anime Trailer

A whole generation of fans only know the Transformers from live-action films. Soon, however, Netflix will return the franchise to the medium many older fans grew up watching. They’re doing this with Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy. But while the latest epic trailer for the new series promises an entirely new animated look for the Autobots and Decepticons, it will explore the story that led them to leave their home planet behind in the first place. “It is the final hours of the devastating civil war between the Autobots and Decepticons. The war that has torn apart their home planet of Cybertron is at a tipping point. Two leaders, Optimus Prime and Megatron, both want to save their world and unify their people, but only on their own terms. In an attempt to end the conflict, Megatron is forced to consider using the Allspark, the source of all life and power on Cybertron, to ‘reformat’ the Autobots, thus ‘unifying’ Cybertron. Outnumbered, outgunned, and under SIEGE, the battle-weary Autobots orchestrate a desperate series of counterstrikes on a mission that, if everything somehow goes right, will end with an unthinkable choice: kill their planet in order to save it.”

General Mills finally releases Baby Yoda breakfast cereal

Way back on May 4, a date known to many in the fandom and marketing worlds as Star Wars Day, General Mills posted this Instagram teasing a new breakfast cereal inspired by The Mandalorian: Everyone on the planet is going to call this Baby Yoda cereal, because that’s what it is—but remember that in the series The Mandalorian on Disney+, this character is known only as the Child. that’s why, in a press release, General Mills describes the new cereal thus: “The Mandalorian-inspired cereal is packed with sweetened corn puffs and a bounty of fun, with marshmallow pieces shaped like the Child to deliver a breakfast that can be enjoyed in your own galaxy.” Sounds a bit like Baby Yoda Lucky Charms, doesn’t it? Granted, it lacks the beauty and sophistication of Baby Yoda pancake cereal, but at least General Mills has mass-produced something that we can actually taste rather than gawk at on the internet.

