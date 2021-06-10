News

Sean Means Movie Reviews for June 10th, 2021

Opening June 11

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway – Animated sequel – theaters – not screened

Director: Will Gluck

Starring: James Corden, Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson

via Rotten Tomatoes

Censor – British ‘80s-set horror – theaters – 3 1/2 stars

Director: Prano Bailey-Bond

Starring: Niamh Algar, Michael Smiley, Nicholas Burns

via Rotten Tomatoes

In the Heights – Lin-Manuel Miranda musical – theaters, HBO Max – 3 1/2 stars

Director: Jon M. Chu

Starring: Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera, Leslie Grace

via Rotten Tomatoes

 

