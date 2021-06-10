Sean Means Movie Reviews for June 10th, 2021

Opening June 11
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway – Animated sequel – theaters – not screened
Director: Will Gluck
Starring: James Corden, Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson
via Rotten Tomatoes
Censor – British ‘80s-set horror – theaters – 3 1/2 stars
Director: Prano Bailey-Bond
Starring: Niamh Algar, Michael Smiley, Nicholas Burns
via Rotten Tomatoes
In the Heights – Lin-Manuel Miranda musical – theaters, HBO Max – 3 1/2 stars
Director: Jon M. Chu
Starring: Anthony Ramos, Melissa Barrera, Leslie Grace
via Rotten Tomatoes
