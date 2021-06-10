Boner Fight for June 10th, 2021

BONER CANDIDATE #1: THE GHOMERT MAKES A BOLD BID TO RECLAIM THE DUMBEST MEMBER OF CONGRESS TITLE

Texas Representative Louis Ghomert suggested that the solution to climate change would be to change the moon’s orbit. To make things even better (worse?), he asked the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management if they could handle it.

via NBC News

BONER CANDIDATE #2: THE TRUTH WON’T STICK TO YOU EITHER

During a meeting to review a bill that would weaken Ohio’s vaccination laws, an osteopathic physician promoted the conspiracy that the COVID-19 vaccine magnetizes the body.

via NY Mag