Geek News on the Radio for June 10th, 2021

Spidey and His Amazing Friends Theme Song is by Fall Out Boy

Patrick Stump talked about it with Entertainment Weekly!

More People Are Cast in DC League of Super-Pets

Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves, Kate McKinnon and more!

via Deadline

The New Fast & Furious Movie Will Have A Jurassic Park Sneak Peak

Get a sneak peak at the new Jurassic Park movie at the end of F9!

via Comic Book Movie

