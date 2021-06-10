Geek News on the Radio for June 10th, 2021

Spidey and His Amazing Friends Theme Song is by Fall Out Boy
Patrick Stump talked about it with Entertainment Weekly!
More People Are Cast in DC League of Super-Pets
Kevin Hart, Keanu Reeves, Kate McKinnon and more!
via Deadline
The New Fast & Furious Movie Will Have A Jurassic Park Sneak Peak
Get a sneak peak at the new Jurassic Park movie at the end of F9!
via Comic Book Movie
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.