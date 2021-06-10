Boner of the Day for June 10th, 2021

ROUND ONE

BONER CANDIDATE #1: TOO MUCH SHARING!

The stars of Red Table Talk (Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris) all participated in a vaginal steaming session to start off the latest episode.

via Just Jared

BONER CANDIDATE #2: THE GHOMERT MAKES A BOLD BID TO RECLAIM THE DUMBEST MEMBER OF CONGRESS TITLE

Texas Representative Louis Ghomert suggested that the solution to climate change would be to change the moon’s orbit. To make things even better (worse?), he asked the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management if they could handle it.

via NBC News

BONER CANDIDATE #3: DON’T TELL ME TO SLOW DOWN!

An Iowa man, who was driving recklessly in the early morning hours, decided to turn around and confront a pedestrian who told him to slow down. He flashed a badge, claiming that he was a homicide detective and that that somehow excused his behavior.

via Siouxland Proud

ROUND TWO

BONER CANDIDATE #1: THE TUNNEL OF LOVE

A Florida man was caught performing a “sex act” on his girlfriend in the children’s crawling tunnel of a playground.

via The Smoking Gun

BONER CANDIDATE #2: THE TRUTH WON’T STICK TO YOU EITHER

During a meeting to review a bill that would weaken Ohio’s vaccination laws, an osteopathic physician promoted the conspiracy that the COVID-19 vaccine magnetizes the body.

via NY Mag

BONER CANDIDATE #3: NOT AGAIN!

A gender-reveal party started another wildfire, this time in Canada.

via NY Post