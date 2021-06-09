Boner Fight for June 9th, 2021

Boner Candidate #1: A NEW DUMBEST MEMBER OF CONGRESS… THEY KEEP COMING EVERY DAY

After Republican Rep. Mo Brooks posted his Gmail, and PIN numbers on Twitter, he’s become known as “perhaps the dumbest member of Congress.” The tweets were meant to lash out at Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell, because of a subpoena he served to Rep. Brooks’ wife.

via Comic Sands

Boner Candidate #2: COME ON. LET THE BAND PERFORM.

Farmington Highschool’s Band was offered the opportunity to preform in Hawaii in memorial of Pearl Harbor’s 80th anniversary. School Board executives voted 5-2 against the trip because it was too expense, more then 3 days and outside the continental United States.

via Fox News