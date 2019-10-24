Sean Means Movie Reviews for October 24th, 2019

ARTSIES
JESUS IS KING – not screened
Filmed in the summer of 2019, “JESUS IS KING” brings Kanye West’s famed Sunday Service to life in the Roden Crater, visionary artist James Turrell’s never-before-seen installation in Arizona’s Painted Desert.
Director: Nick Knight
Starring: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, Ray Romulus
PARADISE HILLS – 3 stars
On an isolated island, Uma (Emma Roberts) wakes up to find herself at Paradise Hills, a facility where high-class families send their daughters to become perfect versions of themselves. Read More
Director: Alice Waddington
Starring: Emma Roberts, Danielle Macdonald, Awkwafina
WHERE’S MY ROY COHN – 3 1/2 stars
Roy Cohn personified the dark arts of American politics, turning empty vessels into dangerous demagogues – from Joseph McCarthy to his final project, Donald J. Trump. Read More
Director: Matt Tyrnauer
Starring: Ken Auletta, Roy M. Cohn, Joseph McCarthy
THE LIGHTHOUSE – 3 1/2 stars
The hypnotic and hallucinatory tale of two lighthouse keepers on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s. Read More
Director: Robert Eggers
Starring: Willem Dafoe, Robert Pattinson, Valeriia Karaman
FARTSIES
BLACK AND BLUE – not screened
A rookie police officer in New Orleans has to balance her identity as a black woman with her role as a police officer when she witnesses other police officers committing murder. Read More
Director: Deon Taylor
Starring: Naomie Harris, Mike Colter, Frank Grillo
THE CURRENT WAR – not screened
The dramatic story of the cutthroat race between electricity titans Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse to determine whose electrical system would power the modern world. Read More
Director: Alfonso Gomez-Rejon
Starring: Tom Holland, Michael Shannon, Benedict Cumberbatch
WESTERN STARS – NOT SCREENED
“Western Stars” is a cinematic film version of Bruce Springsteen’s latest globally successful album of the same name. Springsteen’s longtime collaborator Thom Zimny directed the film together with Springsteen, marking Springsteen’s directorial debut. Read More
Director: Bruce Springsteen, Thom Zimny
Starring: Bruce Springsteen
COUNTDOWN – TBD
When a young nurse downloads an app that claims to predict exactly when a person is going to die, it tells her she only has three days to live. Read More
Director: Justin Dec
Starring: Elizabeth Lail, Jordan Calloway, Talitha Eliana Bateman
THE GREAT ALASKAN RACE – 2 1/2 stars
In 1925’s historic great race of mercy, a group of brave mushers travel 700 miles to save the small children of Nome, Alaska from a deadly epidemic. Read More
Director: Brian Presley
Starring: Brian Presley, Treat Williams, Brad Leland
DOLEMITE IS MY NAME – 3 1/2 stars
Eddie Murphy portrays real-life legend Rudy Ray Moore, a comedy and rap pioneer who proved naysayers wrong when his hilarious, obscene, kung-fu fighting alter ego, Dolemite, became a 1970s Blaxploitation phenomenon. Read More
Director: Craig Brewer
Starring: Eddie Murphy, Keegan-Michael Key, Kodi Smit-McPhee
Opening next week:
Arctic Dogs
First Love
Harriet
Jojo Rabbit
Motherless Brooklyn
Parasite
Terminator: Dark Fate
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.