Sean Means Movie Reviews for October 24th, 2019

ARTSIES

JESUS IS KING – not screened

Filmed in the summer of 2019, “JESUS IS KING” brings Kanye West’s famed Sunday Service to life in the Roden Crater, visionary artist James Turrell’s never-before-seen installation in Arizona’s Painted Desert.

Director: Nick Knight

Starring: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, Ray Romulus

PARADISE HILLS – 3 stars

On an isolated island, Uma (Emma Roberts) wakes up to find herself at Paradise Hills, a facility where high-class families send their daughters to become perfect versions of themselves. Read More

Director: Alice Waddington

Starring: Emma Roberts, Danielle Macdonald, Awkwafina

WHERE’S MY ROY COHN – 3 1/2 stars

Roy Cohn personified the dark arts of American politics, turning empty vessels into dangerous demagogues – from Joseph McCarthy to his final project, Donald J. Trump. Read More

Director: Matt Tyrnauer

Starring: Ken Auletta, Roy M. Cohn, Joseph McCarthy

THE LIGHTHOUSE – 3 1/2 stars

The hypnotic and hallucinatory tale of two lighthouse keepers on a remote and mysterious New England island in the 1890s. Read More

Director: Robert Eggers

Starring: Willem Dafoe, Robert Pattinson, Valeriia Karaman

FARTSIES

BLACK AND BLUE – not screened

A rookie police officer in New Orleans has to balance her identity as a black woman with her role as a police officer when she witnesses other police officers committing murder. Read More

Director: Deon Taylor

Starring: Naomie Harris, Mike Colter, Frank Grillo

THE CURRENT WAR – not screened

The dramatic story of the cutthroat race between electricity titans Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse to determine whose electrical system would power the modern world. Read More

Director: Alfonso Gomez-Rejon

Starring: Tom Holland, Michael Shannon, Benedict Cumberbatch

WESTERN STARS – NOT SCREENED

“Western Stars” is a cinematic film version of Bruce Springsteen’s latest globally successful album of the same name. Springsteen’s longtime collaborator Thom Zimny directed the film together with Springsteen, marking Springsteen’s directorial debut. Read More

Director: Bruce Springsteen, Thom Zimny

Starring: Bruce Springsteen

COUNTDOWN – TBD

When a young nurse downloads an app that claims to predict exactly when a person is going to die, it tells her she only has three days to live. Read More

Director: Justin Dec

Starring: Elizabeth Lail, Jordan Calloway, Talitha Eliana Bateman

THE GREAT ALASKAN RACE – 2 1/2 stars

In 1925’s historic great race of mercy, a group of brave mushers travel 700 miles to save the small children of Nome, Alaska from a deadly epidemic. Read More

Director: Brian Presley

Starring: Brian Presley, Treat Williams, Brad Leland

DOLEMITE IS MY NAME – 3 1/2 stars

Eddie Murphy portrays real-life legend Rudy Ray Moore, a comedy and rap pioneer who proved naysayers wrong when his hilarious, obscene, kung-fu fighting alter ego, Dolemite, became a 1970s Blaxploitation phenomenon. Read More

Director: Craig Brewer

Starring: Eddie Murphy, Keegan-Michael Key, Kodi Smit-McPhee

Opening next week:

Arctic Dogs

First Love

Harriet

Jojo Rabbit

Motherless Brooklyn

Parasite

Terminator: Dark Fate