Boner Fight for October 24th, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: STOPPING ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION AT ITS SOURCE

President Donald Trump says he was only joking after bizarrely announcing ‘we’re building a wall in Colorado’, despite the state being over 600 miles away from the U.S.-Mexico border. Trump left his audience scratching their heads after his speech at the Shale Insight Conference in Pittsburgh Wednesday night, where he boasted about his progress building a wall at the southern border, but seemed to confuse his geography. After midnight Trump tweeted saying that his Colorado wall statement was a joke and he was actually describing the packed auditorium. He tweeted: ‘(Kiddingly) We’re building a Wall in Colorado”(then stated, “we’re not building a Wall in Kansas but they get the benefit of the Wall we’re building on the Border”) refered to people in the very packed auditorium, from Colorado & Kansas, getting the benefit of the Border Wall!’ Read More

Boner Candidate #2: JUST WHEN YOU THOUGHT IT COULDN’T GET ANY STUPIDER

A group of nearly two dozen conservative Republican lawmakers stormed a secure meeting room in the basement of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesdsay, disrupting a Pentagon official’s deposition in the impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump. They staged a sit-in once inside, and had pizza and Chick-fil-A delivered for lunch, complaining all the while about a lack of transparency in the Democrats’ secretive probe.

The president on Tuesday told Republicans in the Oval Office that he approved of their plan for a standoff, according to White House sources who spoke to Bloomberg. Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who organized it, was not in the room. He insisted in text messages on Wednesday that Trump ‘had no notice. … I led the effort and never discussed with POTUS.’ Read More