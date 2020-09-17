Sean Means Movie Reviews for September 17th, 2020

Artsies:
— Chuck Berry – documentary about rock legend – virtual, [email protected] – 3 stars
Filmmaker Jon Brewer examines the fascinating life and career of legendary rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Chuck Berry. Read More
Director: Jon Brewer
Starring: Themetta Berry, Ingrid Berry, Charles Berry Jr.
— The Nest – Jude Law family drama – theaters – 3 1/2 stars
An entrepreneur and his family begin to unravel after moving into an old country manor in England in the 1980s. Read More
Director: Sean Durkin
Starring: Jude Law, Carrie Coon, Anne Reid
Fartsies:
— Antebellum – slavery-related thriller – AppleTV+ – 2 stars
Successful author Veronica Henley finds herself trapped in a horrifying reality that forces her to confront the past, present and future — before it’s too late. Read More
Directors: Gerard Bush, Christopher Renz
Starring: Janelle Monáe, Eric Lange, Jena Malone
— The Way I See It – Pete Souza documentary – theaters – 3 1/2 stars
Pete Souza captures historic and intimate moments as a photographer for President Barack Obama and President Ronald Reagan. Read More
Director: Dawn Porter
Starring: Doris Kearns Goodwin, Samantha Power, Pete Souza
— All In: The Fight for Democracy – Stacey Abrams documentary – Amazon Prime – 3 1/2 stars
Filmmakers Liz Garbus and Lisa Cortes examine the history of voter suppression and the activists who fight for the rights of U.S. citizens. Read More
Directors: Lisa Cortes, Liz Garbus
Starring: Stacey Abrams, Debo Adegbile, Jayla Allen
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.