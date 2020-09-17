Boner Fight for September 17th, 2020

Boner Candidate #1: HEY, I ADOPTED TWO CHINA KIDS.

Iron County Commissioner Paul Cozzens posted a meme on Facebook that suggested violence against Black Lives Matter protesters or members of Antifa would be justified in the wake of the “defund the police” movement. The online discussion began with Salt Lake County Council member Aimee Winder Newton’s Facebook thread theorizing the calls to defund the police precipitated a run on ammunition and firearms. “If people don’t believe that law enforcement will be able to protect them, they will find a way to protect their families and properties,” wrote Winder Newton. “Did you know that AR-15′s have been selling out the day they ship in for the past few months? “I believe having a police department is the best way to ensure public safety … Let’s be careful what we wish for.” In response, Cozzens posted a meme showing what appears to be a soldier with a gun in his lap with the caption, “Warning to BLM & Antifa. Once you’ve managed to defund & eliminate the police, there’s nobody protecting you from us. Remember that.” Cozzens’ post was flagged by Iron County resident Jesse Harris on Twitter, who said “An Iron County commissioner spreading his murder fantasies on Facebook like it’s no big deal.” Cozzens says he did not post the meme as a threat against Black Lives Matter or Antifa.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: WE’RE SORRY, THIS IS EMBARRASSING

he city truly nickeled and dimed her. An 89-year-old New Jersey woman who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease nearly lost her home because of a measly 6 cents she owed in back taxes. The tiny debt, which she neglected to pay on her 2019 taxes, then accrued to more than $300 in interest by last week — prompting officials in Ocean Township put Glen Kristi Goldenthal’s home up for sale on Sept. 9, NBC New York reported. “Shame on anybody who can’t think far outside the box enough to come up with six cents in an office full of people. You can’t pull a dime out of your pocket?” Goldenthal’s infuriated daughter, Lisa Suhay, told the station. Suhay only found out about the 6 cents which started the whole ordeal the day her mother’s house was put up for sale. “She’s called me dozens of times in the last 24 hours, [asking] ‘Is my house gonna be OK? Do I have to pack? Where am I gonna go, live?’” Goldenthal received at least one warning call from a tax collector but Suhay, of Virginia, says her mom is forgetful due to her condition — and that even the official who phoned could tell she needed help.

Read More