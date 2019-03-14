Sean Means Reviews Movies for March 14th, 2019

Artsies:

Climax – 2 1/2 stars

French dancers gather in a remote, empty school building to rehearse on a wintry night. The all-night celebration morphs into a hallucinatory nightmare when they learn their sangria is laced with LSD. Read More

Director: Gaspar Noé

Starring: Sofia Boutella, Romain Guillermic, Souheila Yacoub

Ruben Brandt, Collector – 3 stars

Four expert thieves attempt to steal every famous artwork that is haunting their mutual psychotherapist. A detective attempts to find out who the “Collector” is. Read More

Director: Milorad Krstic

Starring: Iván Kamarás, Gabriella Hámori, Zalán Makranczi

Fartsies:

Captive State – not screened

Set in a Chicago neighborhood nearly a decade after an occupation by an extra-terrestrial force, Captive State explores the lives on both sides of the conflict – the collaborators and dissidents. Read More

Director: Rupert Wyatt

Starring: John Goodman, Ashton Sanders, Jonathan Majors

No Manches Frida 2 – not screened

When the seemingly reformed ex-con Zequi is about to marry the love of his life, the lovably nerdy Lucy, wedding day jitters turn into a full blown fiasco and Lucy calls the wedding off. Meanwhile, the school finds itself in deep trouble and the gang heads to the water to compete in the tournament of their lives. Once they’re all seaside, Lucy runs into her high school sweetheart Mario, whom since she last saw him has transformed into a smoking hot hunk. He’s coach of the opposing squad and Zequi finds himself a rival in more than one competition. Now he has to pull out all the stops to wrangle in his rowdy kids, win Lucy back, and in case that wasn’t enough, save the school from shutting down by leading Frida High to victory. Read More

Director: Nacho G. Velilla

Starring: Martha Higareda, Omar Chaparro, Itatí Cantoral

Wonder Park – 1 1/2 stars

Wonder Park tells the story of a magnificent amusement park where the imagination of a wildly creative girl named June comes alive. Read More

Director: Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec

Starring: Sofia Mali, Jennifer Garner, Ken Hudson Campbell

Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase – 2 stars

A bit of an outsider struggling to fit into her new surroundings, Nancy and her pals set out to solve a mystery, make new friends, and establish their place in the community. Read More

Director: Katt Shea

Starring: Sophia Lillis, Sam Trammell, Andrea Anders

Five Feet Apart – 3 stars

A pair of teenagers with life-threatening illnesses meet in a hospital and fall in love. Read More

Director: Justin Baldoni

Starring: Haley Lu Richardson, Cole Sprouse, Claire Forlani

Opening next week:

-Gloria Bell

-Us