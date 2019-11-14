Sean Means Reviews Movies for November 14th, 2019

Artsies:

No Safe Spaces – not screened

The First Amendment and the very idea of free speech are under attack in America today. A growing number of Americans don’t believe you have the right to speak your mind if what you have to say might offend someone, somewhere. They advocate for “safe spaces” in which people won’t be offended by ideas they may find troubling. But is that what America is about? Read More

Director: Justin Folk

Starring: Adam Carolla, Dennis Prager, Jordan Peterson

Fantastic Fungi – 3 stars

Fantastic Fungi, directed by Louie Schwartzberg, is a consciousness-shifting film that takes us on an immersive journey through time and scale into the magical earth beneath our feet, an underground network that can heal and save our planet. Read More

Director: Louie Schwartzberg

Starring: Eugenia Bone, Lori Carris, Mary P. Cosimano

The Cave – 3 1/2 stars

Oscar nominee Feras Fayyad (“Last Men in Aleppo”) delivers an unflinching story of the Syrian war with his powerful new documentary, The Cave. For besieged civilians, hope and safety lie underground inside the subterranean hospital known as the Cave, where pediatrician and managing physician Dr. Amani Ballour and her colleagues Samaher and Dr. Alaa have claimed their right to work as equals alongside their male counterparts, doing their jobs in a way that would be unthinkable in the oppressively patriarchal culture that exists above. Read More

Director: Feras Fayyad

Starring: Amani Ballour, Salim Namour

The Report – 3 1/2 stars

The story of Daniel Jones, lead investigator for the US Senate’s sweeping study into the CIA’s Detention and Interrogation Program, which was found to be brutal, immoral and ineffective. With the truth at stake, Jones battled tirelessly to make public what many in power sought to keep hidden. Read More

Director: Scott Z. Burns

Starring: Adam Driver, Annette Bening, Jon Hamm

Fartsies:

The Good Liar – not screened

Career con man Roy (Ian McKellen) sets his sights on his latest mark: recently widowed Betty (Helen Mirren), worth millions. And he means to take it all. But as the two draw closer, what should have been another simple swindle takes on the ultimate stakes. Legendary actors Mirren and McKellen star together on screen for the first time in this suspenseful drama about the secrets people keep and the lies they live. Read More

Director: Bill Condon

Starring: Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen, Russell Tovey

Radioflash – 2 stars

Teenage Reese (Brighton Sharbino) has a love for virtual reality role playing and a knack for beating even the toughest survival games. But when a nuclear strike causes an electromagnetic pulse that cuts off all power, water, and communication to the entire western United States, Reese finds herself plunged into an all-too-real fight to survive. As pandemonium grips her city, Reese and her father (Dominic Monaghan) set out on a desperate journey in search of safety–a perilous trek through a world gone mad where every encounter with a stranger could be your last. Propelled by the ingenuity and resilience of its young heroine, Radioflash is a harrowingly unpredictable apocalyptic thriller that speaks to our precarious present. Read More

Director: Ben McPherson

Starring: Brighton Sharbino, Dominic Monaghan, Will Patton

The Warrior Queen of Jhansi – 2 1/2 stars

THE WARRIOR QUEEN OF JHANSI tells the true historical story of the Rani (translation: Queen) of Jhansi, a feminist icon in India and a fearless, freedom fighter — a real-life Wonder Woman who earned a reputation as the Joan of Arc of the East when in 1857 India, as a 24-year old General, she led her people into battle against the British Empire. Her insurrection shifted the balance of power in the region and set in motion the demise of the notorious British East India Company and the beginning of the British Raj under Queen Victoria. Read More

Director: Swati Bhise

Starring: Jodhi May, Rupert Everett, Derek Jacobi

Charlie’s Angels – 3 1/2 stars

Director Elizabeth Banks takes the helm as the next generation of fearless Charlie’s Angels take flight. In Banks’ bold vision, Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose security and investigative agency has expanded internationally. With the world’s smartest, bravest, and most highly trained women all over the globe, there are now teams of Angels guided by multiple Bosleys taking on the toughest jobs everywhere. The screenplay is by Elizabeth Banks from a story by Evan Spiliotopoulos and David Auburn. Read More

Director: Elizabeth Banks

Starring: Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, Ella Balinska

Ford v. Ferrari – 3 1/2 stars

Academy Award-winners Matt Damon and Christian Bale star in FORD v FERRARI, based on the remarkable true story of the visionary American car designer Carroll Shelby (Damon) and the fearless British-born driver Ken Miles (Bale), who together battled corporate interference, the laws of physics, and their own personal demons to build a revolutionary race car for Ford Motor Company and take on the dominating race cars of Enzo Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in France in 1966. Read More

Director: James Mangold

Starring: Roberta Sparta, Caitriona Balfe, Christian Bale

Opening next week:

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Frankie

Frozen II

The Irishman

21 Bridges