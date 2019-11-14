Boner Fight for November 14th, 2019

BONER CANDIDATE #1: THROW THAT LUNCH AWAY!

A school in Minnesota is apologizing after students who owed lunch balances had their hot meals thrown away. About 40 students at Richfield High School had their lunches taken away Monday and replaced with cold lunches before school leadership intervened, Richfield Public Schools told CNN on Wednesday. The students had a lunch balance of $15 or more. "We deeply regret our actions today and the embarrassment that it caused several of our students. We have met with some of the students involved and apologized to them," the district said in a Facebook post on Monday. Cafeteria workers gave students a cold lunch in place of a hot lunch, which is the existing practice at the school, the statement said. Superintendent Steven Unowsky told TV station KARE that if a student already has a lunch on their tray, they should be allowed to eat it.

BONER CANDIDATE #2: THAT’S IT! GREAT SOLUTION.

A Texas man allegedly flew into a fit of rage after his mom denied him the opportunity for some hanky panky in her house, tossing her dog across the room so hard the pet's heart burst. James Garcia, 39, has shacked up under his parents' San Antonio roof on and off for the past four years, according to The San Antonio-Express News. On Oct. 24, he apparently had plans to bring a date home to have sex in his bedroom, but his mother quashed his carnal aspirations by denying him permission, according to the arrest affidavit quoted by the publication. With his sex plans kaput, Garcia allegedly took out his frustrations on his mother's pooch, Roxy, yanking her from the sofa where she had been snoozing, and hurling her nearly 20 feet across the home. The dog struck the hard kitchen floor and was taken to veterinarian with serious injuries. The vet couldn't save her life, confirming to San Antonio television station KSAT 12 that Roxy had hit the floor with such force it caused her "heart to burst, eventually bleeding to death.