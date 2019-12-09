Silversun Pickups Announce Salt Lake Date!

Today, Silversun Pickups confirm a thirty-date tour of the United States, throughout February and March of next year and in support of their latest studio album, Widow’s Weeds. The band will perform in cities including Los Angeles, Austin, Washington D.C., as well as two shows at New York City’s Brooklyn Steel, and a date in Salt Lake City at the Union Event Center. Eliza & The Delusionals are confirmed as the support act on the February dates of this tour. Tickets for these shows will go on sale on this Friday, December 13 at 10 am here. There is also a pre-sell on December 10 at 10 a.m. Use the password, DONTKNOWYET.

The band today also shares their Alan Del Rio Ortiz directed music video for “Don’t Know Yet” via Billboard, along with an interview.

Silversun Pickups’ 5th studio album, Widow’s Weeds, is out now via their own New Machine Recordings label. The band enlisted Butch Vig (Nirvana, Smashing Pumpkins, Sonic Youth) to produce their latest, an extroverted and open album about rebirth and renewal. Said lead singer Brian Aubert about Widow’s Weeds: “This was the first album where we were open. We were exposed. I see how that can be scary to people, but for us, we really thrived on that.” Widow’s Weeds is available for purchase on all formats here. Upon release, lead singer Brian Aubert also provided an in-depth look at the album’s origin and influences in a track-by-track guide via Consequence of Sound.