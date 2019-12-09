American Airlines Apologizes For Forcing Passenger To Change ‘Hail Satan’ Shirt

American Airlines is apologizing to a passenger who was forced to change out of her ‘Hail Satan’ shirt before boarding her flight. Last week, Runi Goyal had to change her shirt after a member of the flight crew told her it was “offensive” and that she would be kicked off the flight unless she removed it. Goyal complied with the request but complained to the airline after the flight. Now American Airlines is apologizing for the incident and Goyal says they refunded her airfare.

