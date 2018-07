SLC PUNX! Rancid, Strung Out, and The Clash! You should have listened.

BAD RELIGION – INFECTED

THE OFFSPRING – LIVING IN CHAOS

RANCID – ST. MARY

GOLDFINGER – CARLITA

STREETLIGHT MANIFESTO – HELL

STRUNG OUT – ROTTIN’ APPLE

BOUNCING SOULS – ARGYLE

THE DICKIES – WATERSLIDE

RAMONES – PET SEMATARY

VOODOO GLOW SKULLS – BULLETPROOF

THE INTERRUPTERS – SHE’S KEROSENE

THE CLASH – GUNS OF BRIXTON

SUICIDE MACHINES – WHAT I LIKE ABOUT YOU

THE VANDALS – MARRY ME

GREEN DAY – MISERY

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.