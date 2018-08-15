Social Distortion’s Mike Ness Beat Up a Trump Supporter

Ness took the crowd after being heckled

Consequence of Sound is reporting that things got pretty physical at a Social Distortion show in Sacramento on July 17th. Tim Hildebrand, a Trump supporter, didn’t take kindly when he heard Mike Ness trashing the 45th President of the United States (it hurts me to write that every time) on stage. Mr.Hildebrand decided to protest by flipping the stage off over the duration of a few songs, which was not appreciated Mr. Ness who spit, flipped Tim off and then proceeded to law some punches on the Mr.Hildebrand who claimed he couldn’t defend himself because the crowd was holding him back.

Hildebrand told CBS Sacramento 13 “I pretty much said I paid for your music, not your politics.”

So who is punk here? Conservatives? People who hate Trump? People who like Trump? Kid Rock? Here, I’ll answer all 4: Mike Ness, Yes, No, No.

Also, a quick reminder, violence is not the answer. You know this.