The 1975 Share “TooTimeTooTimeTooTime”

The 1975’s new album will be out in October called, “A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships” and they’ve shared a third song from it following “Give Yourself a Try” and “Love It If We Made It.”

It’s the most poppy sounding song of the 3 we’ve heard from the upcoming album. They 1975 are also planning to release another album in the Spring of 2019.