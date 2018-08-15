The 1975 Share “TooTimeTooTimeTooTime”

I think it’s about fidelity
The 1975’s new album will be out in October called, “A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships” and they’ve shared a third song from it following “Give Yourself a Try” and “Love It If We Made It.”
It’s the most poppy sounding song of the 3 we’ve heard from the upcoming album. They 1975 are also planning to release another album in the Spring of 2019.
