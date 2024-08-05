Spoon’s ‘They Want My Soul’ Deluxe Edition Release

Shutterstock

Spoon’s Soulful Reissue: A Decade Later, More Soul Than Ever

Austin’s Finest Return with Deluxe Edition of They Want My Soul

Spoon is celebrating a decade of their acclaimed 2014 album They Want My Soul with a special reissue. The They Want My Soul (Deluxe More Soul Edition) offers fans a fresh take on the beloved record, featuring the original tracks plus 11 bonus gems, including demos and alternate versions. The digital version is available now, with physical copies hitting the shelves on November 8. Listen to “Inside Out (Home Demo” below.

Bonus Tracks: Unearthing Hidden Treasures

This deluxe edition isn’t just a nostalgia trip. It dives deeper into the band’s creative process, revealing raw and unpolished versions of songs that fans have cherished for years. Each demo and alternate track provides a glimpse into the evolution of Spoon’s sound, showcasing the band’s meticulous attention to detail and unwavering commitment to their craft.

Pre-order They Want My Soul Deluxe Edition:

Beyond They Want My Soul: Spoon’s Latest Creations

Spoon hasn’t been idle since their 2014 milestone. February 2022 saw the release of Lucifer on the Sofa, their latest studio album, which was met with critical acclaim. Later that year Spoon released Lucifer on the Moon, a dub remix edition that reimagines the album with a genre-bending perspective.

They Want My Soul: Reflecting on a Decade of Impact

As Spoon marks the 10th anniversary of They Want My Soul, the deluxe edition not only pays homage to the past but also invites listeners to experience the album anew. With the added depth of the bonus tracks, fans both old and new can appreciate the timeless quality of Spoon’s music. Whether you’re revisiting the album or discovering it for the first time, They Want My Soul (Deluxe More Soul Edition) is a testament to the band’s enduring legacy in the indie rock scene.

