Sports with Amy Donaldson for November 4th, 2019

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Utah beats Washington 33-28 and moves up to No. 8 in the AP poll, No. 9 in coaches poll. Utes were down 14-3 before rallying back to win in Seattle.

Because the Oregon Ducks beat USC, Utah now has an edge in the Pac-12 south race.

All that Utah has to do is win its three remaining games against UCLA at home on Nov. 16, at Arizona on Nov. 23 and at home against Colorado Nov. 30, and it will be in the Dec. 6 championship game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara. The Utes have a bye this week.

https://www.deseret.com/2019/11/2/20936565/no-9-utes-overcome-sluggish-start-to-defeat-washington-33-28

BYU beat Utah State to claim the Wagon Wheel 42-14.

Jaren Hall got the start for BYU, but apparently suffered a concussion on a scoring play at the end of the first half and didn’t return. Baylor Romney led the Cougars in the second half and it was all BYU.

https://www.deseret.com/2019/11/3/20944873/byu-football-cougar-offense-thrives-despite-jaren-hall-going-down-with-an-apparent-concussion

Also: Tom Holmoe won halloween – again.

NEXT UP: vs. Liberty, Saturday, 5:30 p.m.

Utah State NEXT UP: at Fresno, 5 p.m.

Weber beat State Sacramento State 36-17. NEXT UP: vs. North Dakota, 2 p.m.

SUU lost 42-7 to Montana State. NEXT UP: vs. N. Arizona, Saturday.

Soccer

Real Monarchs defeated Phoenix Rising FC 2-1 in the semifinals. Now they play in the Western Conference Finals Saturday at Zions Bank Stadium at 1 p.m. They will take on the El Paso Locomotive. https://www.rsl.com/post/2019/11/03/real-monarchs-host-el-paso-western-conference-final

NFL

In the NFL, And then there was one. Only the 49ers remain unbeaten as the Patriots fall to the Ravens 37-20.

Other scores:

Raiders 31, Lions 24

Chargers 26, Packers 11

Seahawks 40, Buccaneers 34

Broncos 24, Browns 19

Steelers 26, Colts 24

49ers beat the Cardinals on Thursday to remain unbeaten (28-25).

Tonight it’s Giants vs. the Cowboys

Basketball

Utah Jazz lost to the Kings Friday and to the Clippers Sunday (105-94). They host the 76ers Wednesday.