Stone Gossard Takes The Lead In New Pearl Jam Video

It’s hard to imagine Pearl Jam without Eddie Vedder, but the iconic frontman stepped aside for the band’s latest video. Pearl Jam dropped a new video for its “12 Days of Pearl Jam” celebration, featuring a live performance of “Mankind” with guitarist Stone Gossard on lead vocals while Vedder sticks to tambourine. The band is also inviting fans to post their Pearl Jam-themed holiday decor using the hashtag #12DaysOfPJ, promising “a Pearl Jam gift” for the winners.

