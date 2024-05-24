Shutterstock

Sublime’s Triumphant Return: First New Song in 28 Years

Reunited and It Feels Sublime

The legendary band Sublime has made a surprising and nostalgic return by releasing their first new song in nearly three decades. Titled “Feel Like That,” the track debuted on Friday, captivating old fans and attracting new ones with its blend of old and new elements. Listen below.

A Voice from the Past

“Feel Like That” is not just another song release; it features vocals from the late Bradley Nowell, Sublime’s iconic frontman. The vocals are from an unreleased 1996 studio session at Willie Nelson’s Pedernales Studio. This brings a poignant touch to the track, allowing fans to hear Nowell’s voice again after so many years.

Next Generation Sublime

Adding to the song’s unique charm, Jakob Nowell, Bradley Nowell’s son and the band’s current lead singer, contributes his vocals alongside Scott Woodruff of the reggae band Stick Figure. Jakob’s participation marks a symbolic passing of the torch, ensuring that his father’s legacy continues to resonate with audiences today.

The Reformation of a Classic

Sublime’s reunion earlier this year was met with enthusiasm and curiosity. Jakob Nowell joined surviving members Bud Gaugh (drums) and Eric Wilson (bass), forming a revitalized lineup that bridges the past and present. The chemistry among the band members has reignited the spirit of Sublime, promising a new chapter for the legendary group.

What If? A Reflection on Bradley Nowell’s Legacy

Bradley Nowell’s untimely death in 1996 left a void in the music world. His innovative fusion of punk rock, reggae, and ska profoundly impacted the genre. Many fans and critics have pondered how Sublime’s career might have evolved had Nowell lived. Would they have continued to push musical boundaries? Could they have achieved even greater heights? These questions linger as “Feel Like That” offers a glimpse of what might have been.

A Brief History of Sublime

Formed in Long Beach, California, in 1988, Sublime quickly rose to fame with their distinctive sound. Their self-titled album Sublime, released in 1996, became a cornerstone of ’90s alternative music, featuring hits like “What I Got” and “Santeria.” Despite Nowell’s death shortly before the album’s release, its success cemented Sublime’s legacy.

Song Suggestions

For those new to Sublime or looking to revisit their music, two essential tracks to explore are:

“What I Got” – A quintessential Sublime song that captures their eclectic style and laid-back vibe. “Santeria” – Another classic track that showcases the band’s ability to blend reggae rhythms with rock sensibilities.

Sublime’s return with “Feel Like That” is more than a nostalgic trip; it’s a testament to the enduring power of their music and the lasting impact of Bradley Nowell’s voice. As they continue to make new music, fans can look forward to more surprises from this iconic band.

Find more new music here.

More alternative rock news