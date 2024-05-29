Beabadoobee and Hovvdy Announce SLC Show

Shutterstock

Beabadoobee and Hovvdy Set for North American Tour

Touring Together: An Indie Powerhouse Duo

Beabadoobee has announced a North American tour in support of her new album, This Is How Tomorrow Moves. The September tour will feature the Austin, Texas-based duo Hovvdy as the supporting act. This exciting collaboration promises a series of must-see performances for indie music fans, including a show in Salt Lake City. See the full dates below.

Beabadoobee’s New Chapter with Rick Rubin

Beabadoobee’s forthcoming album, This Is How Tomorrow Moves, is produced by the legendary Rick Rubin. Known for his work with diverse artists, Rubin’s influence is expected to bring a fresh and refined sound to Beabadoobee’s music. The album, which follows her 2022 release Beatopia, is set to drop on August 16. Listen to the first single below.

Hovvdy’s Momentum Continues

Hovvdy, fresh off their European tour, is riding high with the release of their self-titled album in April. The duo has been building a strong following, partly thanks to their performances across North America with Cold War Kids this past winter.

Tour Dates: Mark Your Calendars

Here’s a look at the scheduled dates for Beabadoobee’s North American tour featuring Hovvdy:

05-30 Utrecht, Netherlands – Ekko

05-31 Hamburg, Germany – Nochtwache

06-01 Berlin, Germany – Prachtwerk

09-06 Raleigh, NC – Hopscotch Music Festival

09-08 Philadelphia, PA – The Met #

09-09 Washington, D.C. – The Anthem #

09-11 New York, NY – Rumsey Playfield (Central Park SummerStage) #

09-13 Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway #

09-15 Toronto, Ontario – Coca-Cola Coliseum #

09-17 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom #

09-18 St. Louis, MO – Saint Louis Music Park #

09-20 Denver, CO – Fillmore Auditorium #

09-21 Salt Lake City, UT – The Union #

09-24 Woodinville, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery #

09-28 Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre #

#with Beabadoobee

Background on Beabadoobee

Beabadoobee, born Beatrice Laus, is a Filipino-British singer-songwriter known for her unique blend of indie rock and bedroom pop. She first gained attention with her debut single “Coffee” in 2017, which went viral on social media. Her breakout came with the critically acclaimed EP Patched Up and her subsequent album releases. Notable tracks include “Care” and “Sorry.”

Song Recommendations:

Background on Hovvdy

Hovvdy, comprised of Charlie Martin and Will Taylor, is known for their lo-fi, indie rock sound that combines mellow melodies with heartfelt lyrics. The duo formed in 2014 and steadily grew their fan base with albums like Taster and Cranberry.

Song Recommendations:

This tour promises to be a captivating showcase of emerging indie talent. Beabadoobee and Hovvdy will bring their distinctive sounds to stages across North America, and fans of both artists can look forward to an unforgettable live music experience.

