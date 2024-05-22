“The Craving” by Twenty One Pilots | Listen

Twenty One Pilots Share “The Craving” from Upcoming LP Clancy
As the anticipation builds for the release of Twenty One Pilots’ latest album, Clancy, the duo has gifted fans with one last teaser: the single “The Craving (single version).” Set to drop this Friday, May 24, via Fueled By Ramen, Clancy is already shaping up to be a significant addition to the band’s discography. The track was first introduced live at their intimate London performance at Electric Ballroom earlier this month, a song written with heartfelt dedication to vocalist Tyler Joseph’s wife. Directed by Reel Bear Media, the music video is now available for viewing. Watch below.
Final Taste Before the Feast
“The Craving” is more than just a song; it’s a personal tribute that underscores the thematic depth expected from Clancy. Fans have been eagerly dissecting the lyrics and video, which showcase the signature blend of introspective storytelling and dynamic production that twenty one pilots are known for. This single version promises to be a standout, setting the tone for the rest of the album.
Clancy World Tour 2024-2025
In support of their new album, twenty one pilots will embark on the Clancy World Tour, kicking off in Denver this August. The tour spans multiple continents, with performances scheduled across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Central and South America, Europe, and the UK, extending into May 2025. The tour stops in Salt Lake City on August 18, 2024. Learn more about tickets here. Below is the full list of tour dates:
North America
- August 15-16, 2024: Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- August 18, 2024: Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
- August 21, 2024: Portland, OR – Moda Center
- August 22, 2024: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- August 24, 2024: Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
- August 25, 2024: Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
- August 27-28, 2024: Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome
- August 30, 2024: Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
- August 31, 2024: Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena
- September 3, 2024: Austin, TX – Moody Center
- September 4, 2024: Houston, TX – Toyota Center
- September 6-7, 2024: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- September 10, 2024: Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena
- September 11, 2024: Orlando, FL – Kia Center
- September 13, 2024: Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
- September 14, 2024: Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- September 15, 2024: Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- September 17, 2024: Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
- September 18, 2024: Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- September 20-21, 2024: Boston, MA – TD Garden
- September 25, 2024: Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
- September 27, 2024: Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
- September 28, 2024: Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
- September 29, 2024: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- October 1-2, 2024: Chicago, IL – United Center
- October 4-6, 2024: Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
- October 8, 2024: Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- October 9, 2024: Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- October 10, 2024: St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
- October 12, 2024: Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
Australia and New Zealand
- November 17, 2024: Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena
- November 19, 2024: Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena
- November 21, 2024: Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre
- November 24, 2024: Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena
Central and South America
- January 16, 2025: Bogotá, CO – Coliseo MedPlus
- January 19, 2025: Santiago, CL – Estadio Bicentenario La Florida
- January 22, 2025: Curitiba, BR – Pedreira Paulo Leminski
- January 24, 2025: Rio De Janeiro, BR – Farmasi Arena
- January 26, 2025: São Paulo, BR – Allianz Parque
- January 29, 2025: Buenos Aires, AR – Movistar Arena
- February 20, 2025: Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol
- February 22, 2025: Guadalajara, MX – Estadio 3 de Marzo
- February 24, 2025: Monterrey, MX – Estadio Banorte
Europe and UK
- April 7, 2025: Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena
- April 8, 2025: Berlin, DE – Uber Arena
- April 9, 2025: Lodz, PL – Atlas Arena
- April 12, 2025: Prague, CZ – O2 Arena
- April 13, 2025: Vienna, AT – Wiener Stadthalle
- April 16, 2025: Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion
- April 17, 2025: Bologna, IT – Unipol Arena
- April 21, 2025: Madrid, ES – WiZink Center
- April 22, 2025: Barcelona, ES – Palau San Jordi
- April 24, 2025: Lyon, FR – LDLC Arena
- April 27, 2025: Munich, DE – Olympiahalle
- April 28, 2025: Milan, IT – Forum
- April 30, 2025: Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome
- May 1, 2025: Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena
- May 2, 2025: Paris, FR – Accor Arena
- May 5, 2025: Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena
- May 6, 2025: Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena
- May 8, 2025: Belfast, UK – SSE Arena Belfast
- May 9, 2025: Dublin, IE – 3Arena
- May 11, 2025: Manchester, UK – AO Arena
- May 13-14, 2025: London, UK – The O2