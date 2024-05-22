“The Craving” by Twenty One Pilots | Listen

Shutterstock

Twenty One Pilots Share “The Craving” from Upcoming LP Clancy

As the anticipation builds for the release of Twenty One Pilots’ latest album, Clancy, the duo has gifted fans with one last teaser: the single “The Craving (single version).” Set to drop this Friday, May 24, via Fueled By Ramen, Clancy is already shaping up to be a significant addition to the band’s discography. The track was first introduced live at their intimate London performance at Electric Ballroom earlier this month, a song written with heartfelt dedication to vocalist Tyler Joseph’s wife. Directed by Reel Bear Media, the music video is now available for viewing. Watch below.

Final Taste Before the Feast

“The Craving” is more than just a song; it’s a personal tribute that underscores the thematic depth expected from Clancy. Fans have been eagerly dissecting the lyrics and video, which showcase the signature blend of introspective storytelling and dynamic production that twenty one pilots are known for. This single version promises to be a standout, setting the tone for the rest of the album.

Clancy World Tour 2024-2025

In support of their new album, twenty one pilots will embark on the Clancy World Tour, kicking off in Denver this August. The tour spans multiple continents, with performances scheduled across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Central and South America, Europe, and the UK, extending into May 2025. The tour stops in Salt Lake City on August 18, 2024. Learn more about tickets here. Below is the full list of tour dates:

North America

August 15-16, 2024 : Denver, CO – Ball Arena

: Denver, CO – Ball Arena August 18, 2024 : Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

: Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center August 21, 2024 : Portland, OR – Moda Center

: Portland, OR – Moda Center August 22, 2024 : Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena August 24, 2024 : Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

: Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena August 25, 2024 : Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

: Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center August 27-28, 2024 : Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome

: Los Angeles, CA – Intuit Dome August 30, 2024 : Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

: Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center August 31, 2024 : Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

: Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena September 3, 2024 : Austin, TX – Moody Center

: Austin, TX – Moody Center September 4, 2024 : Houston, TX – Toyota Center

: Houston, TX – Toyota Center September 6-7, 2024 : Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center September 10, 2024 : Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

: Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena September 11, 2024 : Orlando, FL – Kia Center

: Orlando, FL – Kia Center September 13, 2024 : Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

: Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena September 14, 2024 : Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

: Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center September 15, 2024 : Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

: Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena September 17, 2024 : Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

: Newark, NJ – Prudential Center September 18, 2024 : Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

: Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center September 20-21, 2024 : Boston, MA – TD Garden

: Boston, MA – TD Garden September 25, 2024 : Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

: Montreal, QC – Bell Centre September 27, 2024 : Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

: Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena September 28, 2024 : Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

: Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse September 29, 2024 : Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

: Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena October 1-2, 2024 : Chicago, IL – United Center

: Chicago, IL – United Center October 4-6, 2024 : Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

: Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena October 8, 2024 : Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

: Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse October 9, 2024 : Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

: Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena October 10, 2024 : St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

: St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center October 12, 2024: Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Australia and New Zealand

November 17, 2024 : Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena

: Auckland, NZ – Spark Arena November 19, 2024 : Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena

: Melbourne, AU – Rod Laver Arena November 21, 2024 : Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

: Brisbane, AU – Brisbane Entertainment Centre November 24, 2024: Sydney, AU – Qudos Bank Arena

Central and South America

January 16, 2025 : Bogotá, CO – Coliseo MedPlus

: Bogotá, CO – Coliseo MedPlus January 19, 2025 : Santiago, CL – Estadio Bicentenario La Florida

: Santiago, CL – Estadio Bicentenario La Florida January 22, 2025 : Curitiba, BR – Pedreira Paulo Leminski

: Curitiba, BR – Pedreira Paulo Leminski January 24, 2025 : Rio De Janeiro, BR – Farmasi Arena

: Rio De Janeiro, BR – Farmasi Arena January 26, 2025 : São Paulo, BR – Allianz Parque

: São Paulo, BR – Allianz Parque January 29, 2025 : Buenos Aires, AR – Movistar Arena

: Buenos Aires, AR – Movistar Arena February 20, 2025 : Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol

: Mexico City, MX – Foro Sol February 22, 2025 : Guadalajara, MX – Estadio 3 de Marzo

: Guadalajara, MX – Estadio 3 de Marzo February 24, 2025: Monterrey, MX – Estadio Banorte

Europe and UK

April 7, 2025 : Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena

: Hamburg, DE – Barclays Arena April 8, 2025 : Berlin, DE – Uber Arena

: Berlin, DE – Uber Arena April 9, 2025 : Lodz, PL – Atlas Arena

: Lodz, PL – Atlas Arena April 12, 2025 : Prague, CZ – O2 Arena

: Prague, CZ – O2 Arena April 13, 2025 : Vienna, AT – Wiener Stadthalle

: Vienna, AT – Wiener Stadthalle April 16, 2025 : Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion

: Zurich, CH – Hallenstadion April 17, 2025 : Bologna, IT – Unipol Arena

: Bologna, IT – Unipol Arena April 21, 2025 : Madrid, ES – WiZink Center

: Madrid, ES – WiZink Center April 22, 2025 : Barcelona, ES – Palau San Jordi

: Barcelona, ES – Palau San Jordi April 24, 2025 : Lyon, FR – LDLC Arena

: Lyon, FR – LDLC Arena April 27, 2025 : Munich, DE – Olympiahalle

: Munich, DE – Olympiahalle April 28, 2025 : Milan, IT – Forum

: Milan, IT – Forum April 30, 2025 : Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome

: Amsterdam, NL – Ziggo Dome May 1, 2025 : Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena

: Cologne, DE – Lanxess Arena May 2, 2025 : Paris, FR – Accor Arena

: Paris, FR – Accor Arena May 5, 2025 : Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena

: Glasgow, UK – OVO Hydro Arena May 6, 2025 : Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

: Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena May 8, 2025 : Belfast, UK – SSE Arena Belfast

: Belfast, UK – SSE Arena Belfast May 9, 2025 : Dublin, IE – 3Arena

: Dublin, IE – 3Arena May 11, 2025 : Manchester, UK – AO Arena

: Manchester, UK – AO Arena May 13-14, 2025: London, UK – The O2

