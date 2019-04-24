Sum 41 Is Back With New Music

Looks like Sum 41 is “Out For Blood”. Or at least according to the title of their latest single which just dropped Wednesday. While there’s no word on whether fans will see a follow-up to 2016’s 13 Voices, the release marks the first new music from the Canadian punk rockers in three years. Sum 41 is playing the Sabroso Craft Beer, Taco, and Music Festival this Saturday, April 27th at the Utah State Fair Park.

Subscribe to X96's News! Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.