Geek News on the Radio for April 25th, 2019

Gemini Man Trailer

Tom Holland Not at Premiere

“Avengers: Endgame” may force us to say goodbye to some Marvel figures, but we’re willing to bet that Spiderman ultimately stays safe from Thanos’ wrath. That prediction comes despite Tom Holland’s absence from the star-studded premiere earlier this week, a gap on the red carpet that fans were quick to analyze. Was it an indicator that Holland’s future with the Marvel franchise is in jeopardy? He does have a well-known habit of spilling spoilers. Nah. Holland, 22, took to Instagram after the premiere to explain why he couldn’t make it: He’s across the country doing re-shoots for “Chaos Walking,” which co-stars Daisy Ridley. The feature is a Lionsgate production, which may have contributed to why he couldn’t make the schedule work with a Walt Disney Studios premiere. “Hey everyone. I just wanted to do a little message and say sorry I wasn’t at the premiere last night. I’m here in Alabama — not I’m not, I’m in Atlanta — shooting ‘Chaos Walking,'” Holland said. (Alabama, Atlanta… what’s the difference to a guy from London.) “I hope the premiere was [as] amazing as the last one,” he said. “I’m sure it was better, I’m sure it was amazing.”

Animated Star Trek?

An animated “Star Trek” series has officially been given the greenlight by CBS Television Studios and Nickelodeon, Variety has learned. The new CG-animated series will follow a group of lawless teens who discover a derelict Starfleet ship and use it to search for adventure, meaning and salvation. As Variety previously reported, the series hails from Kevin and Dan Hageman, the pair behind “Trollhunters” and “Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu,” as well as Eye Animation Productions (CBS’ new animation arm), Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Ramsey Naito, EVP of animation production and development at Nickelodeon, will oversee the show. “‘Star Trek,’ Nickelodeon, and the state of animation are doing incredibly ambitious things as of late. We couldn’t be more excited to jump aboard,” said Dan and Kevin Hageman. Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth will serve as executive producers on the project alongside the Hagemans. Aaron Baiers will serve as a co-executive producer.

We Finally Get The 6 Billion Dollar Man

Warner Bros. has pushed back the release date for Mark Wahlberg’s sci-fi action film “The Six Billion Dollar Man” by a year, moving the opening from May 31, 2019, to June 5, 2020. The change, announced Wednesday, comes two weeks after Damian Szifron departed as director. The studio bought the rights to the project late last year from the Weinstein Company, which had been developing the movie with Szifron — best known for directing the Argentinian drama “Wild Tales.” Warner Bros. is seeking a replacement for Szifron. “The Six Billion Dollar Man” is based on the sci-fi TV series “The Six Million Dollar Man,” about a former astronaut, Colonel Steve Austin, portrayed by Lee Majors. Austin’s character, employed as a secret agent, had superhuman strength due to bionic implants. The series ran for five seasons on ABC between 1973 and 1978, and was based on Martin Caidin’s novel “Cyborg.” In November of 2016, Wahlberg and Bob Weinstein made a presentation of the project to buyers at the American Film Market. Wahlberg had asserted that he was not interested in most superhero tentpoles, adding, “I don’t care what it is, how much I’m getting paid, I’m not leaving my trailer in a cape.”

