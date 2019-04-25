Sean Means Reviews Movies for April 25th, 2019

Artsies:

Family – 2 1/2 stars

Socially inept Kate is tasked with babysitting her equally awkward niece Maddie for her brother. Things go from bad to worse when Maddie runs off to join the Juggalos, meaning Kate must deal with her own issues of social paranoia to help bring her back. Read More

Director: Laura Steinel

Starring: Kate McKinnon, Taylor Schilling, Brian Tyree Henry

Peterloo – 3 1/2 stars

Internationally acclaimed and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Mike Leigh portrays one of the bloodiest episodes in British history, the infamous Peterloo Massacre of 1819, where government-backed cavalry charged into a peaceful crowd of 80,000 that gathered in Manchester, England to demand democratic reform. Read More

Director: Mike Leigh

Starring: Rory Kinnear, Maxine Peake, Neil Bell

Her Smell – 4 stars

Becky Something (Elisabeth Moss) is a ’90s punk rock superstar who once filled arenas with her grungy all-female trio Something She. Now she plays smaller venues while grappling with motherhood, exhausted bandmates, nervous record company executives, and a new generation of rising talent eager to usurp her stardom. When Becky’s chaos and excesses derail a recording session and national tour, she finds herself shunned, isolated and alone. Forced to get sober, temper her demons, and reckon with the past, she retreats from the spotlight and tries to recapture the creative inspiration that led her band to success. Read More

Director: Alex Ross Perry

Starring: Elisabeth Moss, Cara Delevingne, Dan Stevens

Fartsies:

Avengers: Endgame – 4 stars

The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to twenty-two films, “Avengers: Endgame.” Read More

Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Starring: Brie Larson, Linda Cardellini, Scarlett Johansson

Opening next week:

Ask Dr. Ruth

The Brink

El Chicano

The Intruder

Knife & Heart

Long Shot

Sunset

UglyDolls