Boner Fight for April 25th, 2019

Candidate #1: YEAH. NURSES SPEND A LOT OF WORK TIME SITTING AROUND AND PLAYING CARDS

About 1,700 decks of cards have been delivered to the office of a Washington state senator who said nurses “probably play cards for a considerable amount of the day,” the senator said in a statement Wednesday. Republican state Sen. Maureen Walsh apologized on Monday after facing a backlash for comments she made debating a bill, HB 1155, that would provide uninterrupted meal and rest breaks and mandatory overtime for nurses and certain health care employees. Walsh said last Tuesday on the senate floor, “By putting these types of mandates on a critical access hospital that literally serves a handful of individuals, I would submit to you those nurses probably do get breaks. They probably play cards for a considerable amount of the day.”

Candidate #2: SHE WAS WEARING A GOOD SUNSCREEN

A sunbather in California found out there’s no SPF strong enough to protect against cars after a police cruiser accidentally ran her over. The incident occurred near the boardwalk at Venice Beach around 2:10 p.m. Sunday, when officers were performing a routine patrol of the beach, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department said. According to Fox 11, the victim was a woman between the ages of 25 and 30. Fortunately, medical personnel were present on the beach and provided first aid to the victim. She was transported to a nearby hospital and reportedly did not suffer any serious injuries from the accident.

