Join X96 for Our Next LoungeX with Silversun Pickups

X96 is very excited to welcome Silversun Pickups for a free, live performance in the X96 LoungeX at Club 50 West on Friday, May 3rd at 3 pm. Space is limited, so arrive early. You must be 21 or older to attend. Club 50 West is located on the first floor of the Broadway Media building in downtown Salt Lake City at 50 west and 300 South.
Silversun Pickups will release their first album in four years on June 7th. The album, “Widow’s Weeds” was produced by Nirvana and Smashing Pumpkins producer Butch Vig. The album’s first single and music video for “It Doesn’t Matter Why” is out now.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.