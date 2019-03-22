Tame Impala Drop New Single “Patience”

If you’ve been patiently waiting for some new music from Tame Impala, your patience has been rewarded, as they just dropped a new single called… “Patience”. The disco-inspired tune is the first new music from Tame Impala since 2015, and mastermind Kevin Parker hopes to have a new album out this summer. It’s going to be a busy year for Tame Impala – the Australian act has already been booked to headline the Coachella and Lollapalooza festivals, and will perform on Saturday Night Live next week.

