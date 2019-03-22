Boner Fight for March 22nd, 2019

Boner Candidate #1: HE WAS PUT ON EARTH TO SAVE THE JEWS

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo offered alarming views during an exclusive interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN News).CBN News asked if President Donald Trump could be like a 2,500 year-old character in the Old Testament. “Could it be, that President Trump right now has been sort of raised for such a time like this just like Queen Esther, to help save the Jewish people from an Iranian menace?” CBN News asked. “As a Christian, I certainly believe that’s possible,” Pompeo replied. “I am confident that the Lord is at work here,” he added.

Boner Candidate #1: HE’S LIKE A DEMON, A DEVIL

A Yuba County Code Enforcement officer has been suspended after his profanity-laced tirade aimed at a homeless woman was caught on a cell phone camera and shared on social media. It all started last Thursday when a broken down RV caught the eye of code enforcement officers. “He knocked on my door telling me to get out of here, that he was tired of cleaning up after us dirtbags,” resident Honna Lee told KTXL. That’s the clean version of what Lee was told when she was visited by Officer Chris Monaco. “People like me, I clean up after myself … ” Lee said in the video. Monaco responds, “You don’t do s—.” Lee is then heard telling Monaco he can’t speak to her like that. “Get out of here before I get the f—– out of here myself,” Monaco says.

