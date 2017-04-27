News

The 1975 Reveal the Name of Their Next Album

Mr. Healy has been teasing “Music For Cars” for some time now, but today confirmed that would indeed be the title of The 1975’s thrid album.

Matt also discussed that idea what after the third album is out, The 1975 would be the completeion of an era for the band:

And then this showed up today:

Could we be getting new music The 1975 before the end of the year? Fingers crossed. If not, [email protected] that, get money.

The 1975 are playing at Saltair on May 5th, but that show is SOLD OUT, so your best bet is this.

