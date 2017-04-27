News

Fresh X: Blink-182 “6/8”

Posted on

Blink share another song from the release of the deluxe edition of “California”

You can preorder the album here. They call this track “the strangest song blink have ever recorded” in a tweet.

 
Also, Mark doesn’t like cake very much:

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top