Fresh X: Stone Sour “Fabuless”

The band is readying their new album for a June 30th release.
You can preorder the album as the band is calling this “It is the best stuff that we’ve ever written. It’s got a lot of different directions, but at its core it’s very hard rock, almost in a modern/classic sense. There are some hints of punk in there. There’s some cool hard rock/heavy metal. There’s just all of these really cool elements that we’ve never maybe allowed ourselves to kind of go to” in an interview with Blabbermouth.
“Hydrograd” tracklist:
1. YSIF
2. Taipei Person/Allah Tea
3. Knievel Has Landed
4. Hydrograd
5. Song #3
6. Fabuless
7. The Witness Trees
8. Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I)
9. Thanks God It’s Over
10. St. Marie
11. Mercy
12. Whiplash Pants
13. Friday Knights
14. Somebody Stole My Eyes
15. When The Fever Broke
