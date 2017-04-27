Fresh X: Stone Sour “Fabuless”

The band is readying their new album for a June 30th release.

You can preorder the album as the band is calling this “It is the best stuff that we’ve ever written. It’s got a lot of different directions, but at its core it’s very hard rock, almost in a modern/classic sense. There are some hints of punk in there. There’s some cool hard rock/heavy metal. There’s just all of these really cool elements that we’ve never maybe allowed ourselves to kind of go to” in an interview with Blabbermouth.

“Hydrograd” tracklist:

1. YSIF

2. Taipei Person/Allah Tea

3. Knievel Has Landed

4. Hydrograd

5. Song #3

6. Fabuless

7. The Witness Trees

8. Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I)

9. Thanks God It’s Over

10. St. Marie

11. Mercy

12. Whiplash Pants

13. Friday Knights

14. Somebody Stole My Eyes

15. When The Fever Broke