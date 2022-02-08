The Lumineers Announce North American Tour 2022

Shutterstock

The Lumineers have announced tour dates for 2022!

The North American dates will kick off in Florida in May, with a stop in Salt Lake City at Maverik Center on July 20th, and will wrap up in September.

Some dates are rescheduled shows from the band’s 2020 attempt at touring.

Tickets go on sale on February 18 through Ticketmaster.

Lumineers latest album, ‘Brightside,’ was released last month.

Have you seen The Lumineers in concert? Are you going to any shows this year that were rescheduled during the pandemic?