The Offspring Cheers on Josh Freese’s New Gig w/ Foo Fighters

The Offspring | Shutterstock

The Offspring’s Heartfelt Farewell to Josh Freese

The Offspring, a renowned punk rock band, is congratulating Josh Freese, their former drummer and close friend. Freese, who has been the rhythmic backbone of The Offspring for the past two years, is now set to embark on a new journey with the Foo Fighters. The band expressed their joy and pride in a Facebook post, stating, “We’re very happy for, and proud of our friend Josh Freese on joining Foo Fighters. Well deserved!”

Freese, a seasoned drummer who has previously collaborated with Nine Inch Nails, A Perfect Circle, and Guns N’ Roses, was unveiled as the Foo Fighters’ new drummer during a live-streamed concert on a Sunday. Interestingly, a week before this announcement, The Offspring had also shared news of a new drummer, Brandon Pertzborn, who has previously played for Marilyn Manson and Suicidal Tendencies. The question remains, could there have been a better choice for the Foo Fighters’ new drummer? And what about The Offspring?

