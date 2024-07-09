Boner of the Day for July 9th, 2024

Boner Candidate #1: NOEL, GET SOME HELP
Singer Noel Gallagher from the former band Oasis does not like Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl at all. Gallagher has apparently not been Grohl’s biggest fan for some time now, and all because of Grohl wanting Oasis to get back together. “If the f****** drummer from Nirvana wants to get Oasis back together, he can come up on-stage and suck my f****** d*** anytime he likes,” said Gallagher at one of his shows.
via Consequence
Boner Candidate #2: BUS STOP RAGE
In Cambridge, Massachusetts, an unnamed man threw a jar at a public transit bus windshield. He was angry because he was only able to get on the bus in a certain spot. Police found narcotics on the man, but thankfully no was hurt.
via Boston 25 News
WINNER!
Boner Candidate #3: MR. LYMAN….YOU ARE A DAMNED LIAR.
Utah Representative Phil Lyman recently lost in the polls against Governor Spencer Cox for the position of Utah Governor. Lyman now, however, is filing a suit with the courts demanding the signatures that were used in the signature collecting packets. “This stands as official notice that these records are vital to assessing the integrity of the election system and the verifiability of the results,” said Lyman.
via KSL