Tech Talk with JD for July 9th, 2024

Kick ass, face, and everything else in Anger Foot
Make people work for if when they ask for your number with Math Encrypt
Are you a checker or an unchecker? Find out on Million Check Boxes
Too complicated for you? Maybe One Checkbox is more your speed

Forget learning color hex codes, Text2Color picks colors using natural language

I don’t know how this crazy website works–maybe you can figure it out
  • Liquid Layers is like having a screen full of digital water
  • See what happens when you press 1,2,3,4 or ‘D’
  • Wiggle your browser window around and the liquid will slosh around!
  • https://grantkot.com/ll/
