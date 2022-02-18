Third Eye Blind Singer Says ‘Pam and Tommy’ Moment Didn’t Happen

Shutterstock

Spoiler alert – tune out if you aren’t caught up on your Pam & Tommy episodes.

Third Eye Blind singer Stephan Jenkins says a scene in episode 5 of the Hulu series, in which his band bumps Motley Crue out of studio time — never happened.

Jenkins told Variety, “Motley Crue and I’ve never been in the same studio. I recorded my whole first album in Northern California. So we were across the state from each other at the very least.”

Though fictional, the moment was reportedly designed to convey the changing tastes in rock music at the time, as alternative acts started growing in popularity.

There is, however, one morsel of truth in the Pam & Tommy scene. In 1996, Third Eye Blind was signed to Elektra, the same record label as Motley Crue. But, the bands never crossed paths.

Have you been watching Pam & Tommy? How much do you think is truth vs. exaggerated?