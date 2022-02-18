Why Dave Grohl Won’t Wear An Ear Monitor Despire Hearing Loss

Photo: Corey O'Brien

As you might expect from someone who’s played thundering rock concerts for 30+ years, Dave Grohl struggles with hearing loss – but he still refuses to wear an ear monitor on stage.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Grohl admitted he suffers from tinnitus in both ears. But he says wearing an ear monitor “removes you from the natural atmosphere sound.”

He said, “I want to be able to hear the audience in front of me and I want to be able to turn around and hear Taylor right there and go over here and hear Pat and over here and hear Chris and stuff like that.”

