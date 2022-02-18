Boner Fight for February 18th, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: THE IDAHO LEGISLATURE ADDRESS THE PRESSING ISSUES OF THE DAY.
Idaho lawmakers have stepped up during these difficult times to propose a bill that would classify things like trees, animals and artificial intelligence as ‘not human.’
Boner Candidate #2: WHAT THE……..?
Investigations have begun after mechanical grease was discovered to have been place all over the rocks at popular bouldering spots in Moab.
