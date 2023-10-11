Thurston Moore Halts Book Tour Due to Health Concerns

Thurston Moore | Shutterstock

Thurston Moore’s Memoir: Sonic Life

Thurston Moore’s much-anticipated memoir, Sonic Life, is set to be released on October 24 via Doubleday. This memoir provides an intimate look into Moore’s life, from his early days in New York to the inception of Sonic Youth. Readers are given a front-row seat to the highs and lows of his musical journey, making it a must-read for fans and music enthusiasts alike.

Tour Setbacks

Earlier in August, Moore had excitedly unveiled plans for a book tour across the United States to promote Sonic Life. However, recent developments have led to a change in these plans. Due to a persistent health issue that has become increasingly challenging for him, Moore decided to cancel his North American tour dates. Despite this setback, his UK book tour in November, covering England and Scotland, remains on track, as confirmed by his UK book publicist.

Moore expressed his sentiments regarding the cancellation in a heartfelt note, which can be viewed in its entirety below.

Looking Ahead

While fans in North America might be disappointed with the cancellation, the anticipation for Sonic Life remains high. The memoir promises to offer a deep dive into the life of a music legend and the iconic band he co-founded.

The Legacy of Sonic Youth

Sonic Youth, an influential band in the world of alternative rock, has left a significant mark on the music industry. Co-founded by Thurston Moore, the band’s unique sound and experimental approach to music have inspired countless artists over the years. Their journey began in New York, a city known for its vibrant music scene, where they carved out a niche for themselves with their groundbreaking sound. Listen to their classic song, “100%” below:

